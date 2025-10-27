Aandelentype

RSU + Options

Bij 3M zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

0 % vest in het 1st - JR ( 0.00 % jaarlijks )

0 % vest in het 2nd - JR ( 0.00 % jaarlijks )

100 % vest in het 3rd - JR ( 100.00 % jaarlijks )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.