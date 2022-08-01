Bedrijvenoverzicht
Special Olympics Georgia
    Since 1970, Special Olympics Georgia has provided year-round sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities offering life-long skills. 26,620 athletes compete today various sports in the 26 sports offered. Special Olympics Georgia is a non profit organization with a 501c3 status.Our mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

    specialolympicsga.org
    1970
    45
    $1M-$10M
