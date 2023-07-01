Bedrijvenoverzicht
Sales Transformation Group
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Sales Transformation Group dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Sales Transformation Group is a technology platform that provides a proven sales system for growth-minded construction contractors. They offer an online course and group coaching to teach sales leaders how to craft the right message for their niche and develop a high integrity sales mindset. They focus on selling value and building long-term partnerships in the local market, without resorting to high-pressure tactics. Their goal is to help contractors build a sales culture of growth that will last for generations.

    http://www.salestransformationgroup.com
    Website
    2018
    Oprichtingsjaar
    36
    # werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Sales Transformation Group

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen