Bedrijvenoverzicht
LivWell
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over LivWell dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    LivWell is a vertically integrated cannabis retailer that has been serving quality cannabis since 2009. They cultivate, research, extract, and manufacture their own brands to offer quality products across multiple categories. LivWell is dedicated to quality in every aspect of the business and has a responsibility to move the industry forward. They prioritize educating the public about cannabis and providing customers with the information they need to enjoy LivWell cannabis products safely and responsibly.

    http://www.livwell.com
    Website
    2009
    Oprichtingsjaar
    751
    # werknemers
    $100M-$250M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor LivWell

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen