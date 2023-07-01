Bedrijvenoverzicht
Lively Root
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Lively Root dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Lively Root is a company that specializes in providing high-quality plants and horticultural expertise to customers. With over a century of experience, their team offers education and coaching to help customers create green spaces. They are committed to eco-friendly practices and responsibly grown plants, ensuring quality by carefully packaging orders from their nurseries. Their direct fulfillment process allows for fast shipping, making gardening accessible to all. Lively Root aims to inspire and guide customers in their plant purchases, whether they are beginners or experienced gardeners.

    livelyroot.com
    Website
    2020
    Oprichtingsjaar
    31
    # werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Lively Root

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen