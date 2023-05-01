Bedrijvenoverzicht
Jamieson Wellness
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Jamieson Wellness dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Jamieson Wellness Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners, offering health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and sports nutrition products. The Strategic Partners segment provides manufacturing and product development services on a contract manufacturing basis to blue-chip consumer health companies and retailers. The company sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers.

    jamiesonwellness.com
    Website
    1922
    Oprichtingsjaar
    751
    # werknemers
    $250M-$500M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Jamieson Wellness

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Snap
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen