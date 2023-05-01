Bedrijvenoverzicht
Jaguar Gene Therapy
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Jaguar Gene Therapy dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Jaguar Gene Therapy is a company focused on developing gene therapy treatments for severe genetic diseases. Their team has expertise in CMC, regulatory, clinical, and commercial aspects of bringing novel treatments to patients. They are currently working on three programs targeting Type 1 galactosemia, genetic causes of autism spectrum disorder and other severe neurodevelopmental disorders, and Type 1 diabetes. The company is committed to patient safety and product purity and is open to expanding their pipeline through collaborations with academic institutions.

    https://jaguargenetherapy.com
    Website
    2019
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    # werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Jaguar Gene Therapy

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Google
    • Databricks
    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Dropbox
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen