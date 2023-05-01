Bedrijvenoverzicht
Fox Racing
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Fox Racing dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Fox Racing is a global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. The company was founded by Geoff Fox, who believed his high-performance suspension and engine components could give riders an on-track advantage. Fox Racing has expanded its activities and products into Mountain Bike, BMX, Surf and Wakeboard, but the idea of elevating athletic performance through progressive innovation is still what drives them. The company employs over 500 people in over 20 countries worldwide and has a proud history of sponsoring some of the finest athletes.

    foxracing.com
    Website
    1974
    Oprichtingsjaar
    583
    # werknemers
    $100M-$250M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Fox Racing

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Stripe
    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen