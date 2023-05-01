Bedrijvenoverzicht
Discovery Senior Living
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Discovery Senior Living dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that develops, builds, markets, and operates luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With over 9,500 homes under development, the company is an industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities. They offer senior apartments, independent living, personal care, assisted living, memory care, and at-home care. The company is committed to providing superior, personalized care and service while ensuring dignity and quality of life for their residents.

    http://discoveryseniorliving.com
    Website
    1991
    Oprichtingsjaar
    3,001
    # werknemers
    $500M-$1B
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Discovery Senior Living

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Square
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen