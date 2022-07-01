Bedrijvenoverzicht
DataVisor
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over DataVisor dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    DataVisor is a leading AI-Powered fraud and risk management platform that enables organizations to respond to fast-evolving cyber attacks and mitigate risks as they happen in real time. Our mission is to protect large consumer facing enterprises protect their business and their customers from digital threats and restore trust and safety online. DataVisor is venture-backed by New View Capital and Sequoia and is Series- C funded. It is recognized as an industry leader and has been adopted by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

    http://www.datavisor.com
    Website
    2013
    Oprichtingsjaar
    150
    # werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor DataVisor

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Netflix
    • Databricks
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen