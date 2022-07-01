Bedrijvenoverzicht
Cyara
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Cyara dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Cyara is the world’s leading Automated CX Assurance Platform provider, helping leading brands deliver better CX with less effort, cost, time, and risk. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, and production monitoring – ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands across the globe trust Cyara to deliver customer smiles at scale. Come visit us at www.cyara.com.

    https://cyara.com
    Website
    2006
    Oprichtingsjaar
    270
    # werknemers
    $50M-$100M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Cyara

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Andela
    • Arcesium
    • Zoho
    • Whatfix
    • Traveloka
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen