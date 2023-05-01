Bedrijvenoverzicht
Clarivate Analytics
Top inzichten
    • Over

    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    http://clarivate.com
    Website
    1863
    Oprichtingsjaar
    11,600
    # werknemers
    $1B-$10B
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

