Bedrijvenoverzicht
CEL-SCI
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over CEL-SCI dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    CEL-SCI Corporation is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing immune systems for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead product, Multikine, has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial for head and neck cancer. The company is also working on a T-cell modulation process called LEAPS technology, which stimulates the immune system to fight various infections and diseases. Additionally, CEL-SCI is developing product candidates for rheumatoid arthritis treatment. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Vienna, Virginia.

    http://www.cel-sci.com
    Website
    1983
    Oprichtingsjaar
    31
    # werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor CEL-SCI

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Apple
    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen