AI Squared
    This company helps companies integrate AI into their applications, aiming to provide equitable access to AI technology and insights for all individuals. The founder, Dr. Benjamin Harvey, was inspired by his brothers' experiences in the military and developed a solution to simplify and accelerate AI integration, ultimately protecting lives. Their vision is to create a powerful model integration framework and AI integration software that allows any application to become AI-powered. They provide software and solutions for application developers and analysts to customize the user experience.

    https://squared.ai
    2021
    31
    $1M-$10M
