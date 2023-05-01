Bedrijvenoverzicht
Advanced Drainage Systems
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Advanced Drainage Systems dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells thermoplastic corrugated pipes and water management products for use in underground construction and infrastructure in the US, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments, offering a range of products including plastic leachfield chambers, septic tanks, and water quality filters. It also distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, filtration, and erosion control. The company has a network of approximately 38 distribution centers and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

    adspipe.com
    Website
    1966
    Oprichtingsjaar
    5,635
    # werknemers
    $1B-$10B
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Advanced Drainage Systems

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen