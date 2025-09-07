Semua Jawatan
Saintis Data

Butte-Bozeman Area, US

Saintis Data Icon

Saintis Data Gaji di Butte-Bozeman Area, US

$223,000

Median Jumlah Pampasan

Semua Tahap

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Hantaran Komuniti

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 24
56 24

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

41 17
41 17
Soalan Lazim

  1. Apakah gaji seorang Saintis Data di Butte-Bozeman Area, US?

    Purata pampasan keseluruhan bagi Saintis Data di Butte-Bozeman Area, US ialah $223,000.

  2. Apakah gaji minimum seorang Saintis Data di Butte-Bozeman Area, US?

    Walaupun tiada gaji minimum bagi Saintis Data di Butte-Bozeman Area, US, purata pampasan keseluruhan ialah $223,000.

  3. Saya ada soalan lain

