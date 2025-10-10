Semua Jawatan
Saintis Data

Baton Rouge Area, US

Saintis Data Icon

Saintis Data Gaji di Baton Rouge Area, US

Luangkan sedikit masa untuk menyokong kesaksamaan gaji!

Contributing your salary and asking your friends to do so as well means better insights for job seekers like you and the entire community.

💪 SumbangGaji Anda

Lihat Pekerjaan

Gaji yang Dihantar Baru-baru Ini

TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Tambah Pampasan Anda🎯 Semua Saintis Data gaji

Hantaran Komuniti

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

79 23
79 23

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

68 10
68 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
💬 Sertai perbincangan!

Dapatkan Bantuan Pakar

Rundingan Gaji 1:1

Rundingan Gaji 1:1

Dibayar dengan berpatutan, bukan dimainkan. Kami telah membantu orang seperti anda mendapat kenaikan $30k+ (kadangkala $300k+).

Jadualkan SesiJadualkan Sesi
Semakan Resume

Semakan Resume

Hentikan memohon kerja. Biarkan perekrut mengejar anda sebaliknya.

Tempah SemakanTempah Semakan

Soalan Lazim

  1. Apakah gaji seorang Saintis Data di Baton Rouge Area, US?

    Purata pampasan keseluruhan bagi Saintis Data di Baton Rouge Area, US ialah $46,000.

  2. Apakah gaji minimum seorang Saintis Data di Baton Rouge Area, US?

    Walaupun tiada gaji minimum bagi Saintis Data di Baton Rouge Area, US, purata pampasan keseluruhan ialah $46,000.

  3. Saya ada soalan lain

Suka misi kami? Sertai ribuan profesional yang menyokong ketelusan gaji!
💪 Sumbang Gaji Anda

Adakah halaman ini membantu?