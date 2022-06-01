Direktori Syarikat
Insurans, Kesihatan, & Kesejahteraan
  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Aetna or Kaiser

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through MetLife

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through MetLife

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term Disability coverage with 60% of base. Long Term Disability coverage with 60% of pre-disability income.

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

    8 Free coaching and 8 free therapy sessions annually to assist with emotional, professional, social, physical and financial health.

  • Adoption Assistance

    Reimbursement up to $5,000.

  • 401k $5,400

    100% match on the first 4.5% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $3,000 annually for undergraduate programs and $5,250 annually for graduate programs

