Zennify
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    Zennify is a consulting firm that helps companies improve their use of data and technology. They specialize in accelerating growth for financial institutions by connecting their data, applications, and people using cloud-based systems like Salesforce, nCino, and MuleSoft. They offer top-tier Salesforce consultancy with the skills of a large firm and the superior service of a boutique. They have honed expertise from hundreds of successful financial services projects and offer IP to fast-track growth. They also give back to the community by offering 1% of every project dollar to support it.

    zennify.com
    Laman Web
    2013
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    351
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

