Yext Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM) Gaji

Pakej pampasan Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM) median di Yext berjumlah $115K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Yext. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/3/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Yext
Analyst
New York, NY
Jumlah setahun
$115K
Tahap
Analyst
Asas
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
1 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
4 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Yext?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Lihat Pekerjaan Terbuka

Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Yext, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM) di Yext berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $140,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Yext untuk peranan Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM) ialah $95,000.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Yext

