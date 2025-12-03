Direktori Syarikat
Yellow.ai Pengurus Produk Gaji

Pakej pampasan Pengurus Produk median in India di Yellow.ai berjumlah ₹5.29M seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Yellow.ai. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/3/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Yellow.ai
Senior Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Jumlah setahun
$60.1K
Tahap
-
Asas
$51.8K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
3 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
7 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Yellow.ai?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Gaji Latihan Industri

Sumbang

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Produk di Yellow.ai in India berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan ₹8,064,901. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Yellow.ai untuk peranan Pengurus Produk in India ialah ₹4,553,698.

Sumber Lain

