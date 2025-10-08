Pampasan Data Architect in Russia di Yandex berkisar dari RUB 1.74M seyear untuk G14 hingga RUB 9.46M seyear untuk G18. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Yandex. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/8/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.74M
RUB 1.64M
RUB 0
RUB 93.9K
G15
RUB 2.61M
RUB 2.46M
RUB 8.2K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.62M
RUB 133K
RUB 412K
G17
RUB 5.01M
RUB 4.56M
RUB 0
RUB 454K
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Yandex, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.