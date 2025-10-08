Pampasan Jurutera Pembelajaran Mesin in Serbia di Yandex berkisar dari $47.8K seyear untuk G15 hingga $142K seyear untuk G18. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Serbia berjumlah $80.8K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Yandex. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/8/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$47.8K
$47.8K
$0
$0
G16
$79.7K
$67.3K
$273
$12K
G17
$90.1K
$78.4K
$0
$11.7K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Yandex, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.