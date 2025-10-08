Pampasan Jurutera Perisian Backend in Moscow Metro Area di Yandex berkisar dari RUB 1.92M seyear untuk G14 hingga RUB 8.38M seyear untuk G18. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Moscow Metro Area berjumlah RUB 3.62M. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Yandex. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/8/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Yandex, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.