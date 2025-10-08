Pampasan Jurutera Perisian Backend in Belarus di Yandex berkisar dari BYN 43.4K seyear untuk G14 hingga BYN 209K seyear untuk G17. Pakej pampasan yearan median in Belarus berjumlah BYN 94K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Yandex. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/8/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Yandex, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (6.25% suku tahunan)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.