Xaana.ai
    Xaana.Ai is an AI technology company that provides intelligent platform products to unlock the value of big data. They offer end-to-end services such as access point solutions, intelligent optical character reader and recognition services, AI-driven cognitive integration platform, end-to-end machine learning decision platform, 24/7 enterprise support, project management, consulting, and change management adoption support. They are trusted by global partners such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apache Spark Foundation, SAP, Oracle, TechnologyOne, QLIK, VMWare, and many more. Over 100+ customers, including conglomerates and the Federal Government, have chosen Xaana.Ai for an integrated AI experience.

    2019
    126
    $1M-$10M
