    • Mengenai

    WASTELINQ is a company that offers innovative technology solutions for the waste industry. Their web-based software, developed and tested over 15 years, helps waste management service companies streamline their business and service structure. The software includes features such as customer data management, order scheduling, document printing, regulatory reports, inventory management, transportation scheduling, waste tracking, and more. It also provides tools for inspections, training, invoicing, and accounts management.

    wastelinq.com
    Laman Web
    2017
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    31
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain