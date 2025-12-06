Direktori Syarikat
Vizient
  • Gaji
  • Saintis Data

  • Semua Gaji Saintis Data

Vizient Saintis Data Gaji

Pakej pampasan Saintis Data median in United States di Vizient berjumlah $138K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Vizient. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Vizient
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Jumlah setahun
$138K
Tahap
L1
Asas
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
Tahun di syarikat
1 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
5 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Vizient?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Jawatan Termasuk

Informatik Kesihatan

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Saintis Data di Vizient in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $192,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Vizient untuk peranan Saintis Data in United States ialah $138,000.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Vizient

Sumber Lain

