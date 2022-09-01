Direktori Syarikat
VelocityEHS
VelocityEHS Gaji

Julat gaji VelocityEHS adalah dari $109,545 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Jurutera Jualan di hujung bawah hingga $175,875 untuk Arkitek Penyelesaian di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja VelocityEHS. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/24/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $112K
Jurutera Jualan
$110K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$176K

Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di VelocityEHS ialah Arkitek Penyelesaian at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $175,875. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di VelocityEHS ialah $112,396.

