UScellular Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian Gaji

Pakej pampasan Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian median in United States di UScellular berjumlah $207K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan UScellular. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
UScellular
Senior Manager, Software Development
Chicago, IL
Jumlah setahun
$207K
Tahap
-
Asas
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Tahun di syarikat
9 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
18 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di UScellular?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Sumbang

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian di UScellular in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $211,962. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di UScellular untuk peranan Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian in United States ialah $206,504.

Sumber Lain

