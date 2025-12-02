Direktori Syarikat
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State Undang-undang Gaji

Pakej pampasan Undang-undang median in United States di U.S Department of State berjumlah $195K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan U.S Department of State. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Jumlah setahun
$195K
Tahap
-
Asas
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
5 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
11 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di U.S Department of State?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Undang-undang di U.S Department of State in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $195,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di U.S Department of State untuk peranan Undang-undang in United States ialah $195,000.

Sumber Lain

