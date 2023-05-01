Direktori Syarikat
Upflow
    Mengenai

    Upflow is a B2B Saas company that helps businesses improve their invoice collection process. Their software manages Accounts Receivables with automated workflows and integrates with existing accounting software. Upflow reduces late payments by 50% and offers real-time metrics, personalized workflows, and payment portals. They integrate with accounting solutions like Quickbooks, Netsuite, and Xero and have partnerships with Stripe and Go Cardless. Upflow is used by hundreds of businesses worldwide and is backed by investors like YCombinator and eFounders.

    https://upflow.io
    Laman Web
    2018
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    126
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain