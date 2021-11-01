Direktori Syarikat
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Gaji

Gaji The Aerospace Corporation berkisar dari $95,475 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Akauntan di peringkat rendah hingga $184,000 untuk Jurutera Aeroangkasa di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas The Aerospace Corporation. Dikemas kini terakhir: 12/1/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $111K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Jurutera Sistem

Saintis Data
Median $115K
Jurutera Mekanikal
Median $105K

Jurutera Aeroangkasa
Median $184K
Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber
Median $170K
Akauntan
$95.5K
Jurutera Elektrik
$122K
Jurutera Perkakasan
$136K
Pengurus Projek
$105K
Perekrut
$109K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$169K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$150K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di The Aerospace Corporation ialah Jurutera Aeroangkasa dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $184,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di The Aerospace Corporation ialah $118,303.

