Pampasan Pereka Produk in United States di Teladoc Health berjumlah $173K seyear untuk Senior Product Designer. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $163K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Teladoc Health. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
33%
THN 1
33%
THN 2
33%
THN 3
Di Teladoc Health, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
33% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.00% tahunan)
33% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.00% tahunan)
33% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.00% tahunan)
