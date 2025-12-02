Direktori Syarikat
Teladoc Health
  • Gaji
  • Pereka Produk

  • Semua Gaji Pereka Produk

Teladoc Health Pereka Produk Gaji

Pampasan Pereka Produk in United States di Teladoc Health berjumlah $173K seyear untuk Senior Product Designer. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $163K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Teladoc Health. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadual Vesting

33%

THN 1

33%

THN 2

33%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Teladoc Health, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.00% tahunan)

  • 33% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.00% tahunan)

  • 33% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.00% tahunan)



Jawatan Termasuk

Pereka UX

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pereka Produk di Teladoc Health in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $207,400. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Teladoc Health untuk peranan Pereka Produk in United States ialah $150,020.

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

