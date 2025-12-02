Direktori Syarikat
TechStyle Fashion Group Pengurus Produk Gaji

Pakej pampasan Pengurus Produk median in United States di TechStyle Fashion Group berjumlah $140K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan TechStyle Fashion Group. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Product Manager
El Segundo, CA
Jumlah setahun
$140K
Tahap
Senior
Asas
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
2 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
7 Tahun
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Produk di TechStyle Fashion Group in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $146,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di TechStyle Fashion Group untuk peranan Pengurus Produk in United States ialah $140,000.

