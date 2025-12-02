Direktori Syarikat
Techstars
  • Gaji
  • Kapitalis Teroka

  • Semua Gaji Kapitalis Teroka

Techstars Kapitalis Teroka Gaji

Pakej pampasan Kapitalis Teroka median in United States di Techstars berjumlah $225K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Techstars. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Jumlah setahun
$225K
Tahap
-
Asas
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Tahun di syarikat
4 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
25 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Techstars?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Sumbang

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Kapitalis Teroka di Techstars in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $305,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Techstars untuk peranan Kapitalis Teroka in United States ialah $192,500.

Sumber Lain

