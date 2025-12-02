Direktori Syarikat
Pakej pampasan Jurutera Perisian median in United Arab Emirates di Technology Innovation Institute berjumlah AED 455K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Technology Innovation Institute. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Jumlah setahun
$124K
Tahap
Senior Engineer
Asas
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Tahun di syarikat
2 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
4 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Technology Innovation Institute?
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perisian di Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan AED 682,948. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Technology Innovation Institute untuk peranan Jurutera Perisian in United Arab Emirates ialah AED 455,062.

