Technology & Strategy Jurutera Perisian Gaji

Pakej pampasan Jurutera Perisian median in Germany di Technology & Strategy berjumlah €58.9K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Technology & Strategy. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Technology & Strategy
Software Engineer
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jumlah setahun
$68K
Tahap
L2
Asas
$68K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
2 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
4 Tahun
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Perisian di Technology & Strategy in Germany berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan €79,196. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Technology & Strategy untuk peranan Jurutera Perisian in Germany ialah €58,947.

