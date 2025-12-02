Direktori Syarikat
Tech Mahindra
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Kapitalis Teroka

  • Semua Gaji Kapitalis Teroka

Tech Mahindra Kapitalis Teroka Gaji

Pampasan Kapitalis Teroka in India di Tech Mahindra berjumlah ₹367K seyear untuk U1. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Tech Mahindra. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Purata Jumlah Pampasan

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap

Sumbang
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Tech Mahindra?

Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Kapitalis Teroka tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Jawatan Termasuk

Hantar Jawatan Baharu

Bersekutu

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Kapitalis Teroka di Tech Mahindra in India berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan ₹451,864. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Tech Mahindra untuk peranan Kapitalis Teroka in India ialah ₹318,270.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Tech Mahindra

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.