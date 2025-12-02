Pampasan Kapitalis Teroka in India di Tech Mahindra berjumlah ₹367K seyear untuk U1. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Tech Mahindra. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025
Purata Jumlah Pampasan
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
