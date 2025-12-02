Pampasan Pengurus Program Teknikal in United States di Tech Mahindra berkisar dari $138K seyear untuk U2 hingga $125K seyear untuk U3. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $150K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Tech Mahindra. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
