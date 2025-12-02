Direktori Syarikat
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Pengurus Program Teknikal Gaji

Pampasan Pengurus Program Teknikal in United States di Tech Mahindra berkisar dari $138K seyear untuk U2 hingga $125K seyear untuk U3. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $150K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Tech Mahindra. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Tech Mahindra?

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Program Teknikal di Tech Mahindra in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $250,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Tech Mahindra untuk peranan Pengurus Program Teknikal in United States ialah $130,000.

