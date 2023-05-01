Direktori Syarikat
SplashLearn
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang SplashLearn yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    SplashLearn is a game-based curriculum for Pre-K to Grade 5 that aims to make learning fun and engaging. It is available on multiple platforms and has over 40 million users across 150+ countries. It is the fastest growing elementary math program in the US, with 1 in 3 schools and 1 in 7 elementary school children using it. The company has won several edtech awards and is backed by prominent investors. SplashLearn values individuality and inquisitiveness and offers opportunities to contribute to their suite of learning products.

    splashlearn.com
    Laman Web
    2010
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    351
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1B-$10B
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan untuk disahkan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk SplashLearn

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Uber
    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain