Societe Generale Gaji

Julat gaji Societe Generale adalah dari $19,391 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Jurutera Perisian di hujung bawah hingga $250,000 untuk Penganalisis Kewangan di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Societe Generale. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Saintis Data
Median $27.1K
Pengurus Produk
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Penganalisis Perniagaan
Median $20.7K
Pereka Produk
Median $56.6K

Pereka UX

Penganalisis Kewangan
Median $250K
Pengurus Projek
Median $82.4K
Penganalisis Data
$65.6K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT)
$149K
Jurubank Pelaburan
$28.1K
Undang-undang
$189K
Perunding Pengurusan
$56.4K
Pengurus Program
$69.5K
Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber
$58.8K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$197K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$121K
Pengurus Program Teknikal
$69.3K
Penulis Teknikal
$40.3K
Sumber Lain