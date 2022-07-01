Direktori Syarikat
ShapeShift
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang ShapeShift yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    ShapeShift is the leading non-custodial crypto platform that makes the world of digital finance easy and secure.Since 2014, ShapeShift has pioneered a new era of digital finance, earning a place as one of the most beloved and respected brands leading a dynamic industry. The company offers its users a full featured platform experience via mobile and the web. ShapeShift also offers developers open and extensible APIs and SDK infrastructure from which they build exciting new digital finance applications.Led by industry veteran Erik Voorhees, ShapeShift is building the team to expand the company’s leadership position as the phenomenon of decentralized digital finance expands around the globe.

    http://shapeshift.com
    Laman Web
    2014
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    90
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan untuk disahkan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk ShapeShift

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain