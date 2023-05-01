Direktori Syarikat
Semtech
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    Semtech Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Its products include signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power products, which are used in various infrastructure, industrial, medical, and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly and through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors worldwide.

    http://www.semtech.com
    Laman Web
    1960
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    1,439
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $500M-$1B
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

