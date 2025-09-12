Direktori Syarikat
Santander Gaji

Gaji Santander berkisar dari $27,604 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Saintis Data di peringkat rendah hingga $355,215 untuk Perunding Pengurusan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Santander. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/15/2025

Akauntan
$31.9K
Saintis Data
$27.6K
Penganalisis Kewangan
$32.3K

Jurubank Pelaburan
$59.4K
Perunding Pengurusan
$355K
Pengurus Produk
$76.2K
Jurutera Perisian
$43.1K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$218K
Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Santander ialah Perunding Pengurusan at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $355,215. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Santander ialah $51,236.

