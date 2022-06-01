Direktori Syarikat
Riskified
Riskified Gaji

Gaji Riskified berkisar dari $96,592 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Sumber Manusia di peringkat rendah hingga $206,500 untuk Jualan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Riskified. Dikemas kini terakhir: 10/9/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $142K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Jurutera DevOps

Pengurus Produk
Median $126K
Jualan
Median $207K

Pembangunan Perniagaan
$162K
Penganalisis Data
$131K
Saintis Data
$129K
Sumber Manusia
$96.6K
Operasi Pemasaran
$118K
Pereka Produk
$122K
Jurutera Jualan
$189K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$199K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$159K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Riskified ialah Jualan dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $206,500. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Riskified ialah $136,578.

