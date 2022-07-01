Direktori Syarikat
Rho
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

Rho Gaji

Gaji Rho berkisar dari $100,500 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pereka Produk di peringkat rendah hingga $201,000 untuk Jurutera Perisian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Rho. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Jurutera Perisian
Median $201K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Penganalisis Data
$121K
Penganalisis Kewangan
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Pereka Produk
$101K
Pengurus Produk
$139K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Rho ialah Jurutera Perisian dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $201,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Rho ialah $139,300.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Rho

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rho/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.