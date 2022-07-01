Direktori Syarikat
Reflex Media
    • Mengenai

    Reflex Media is a business development, branding and marketing agency, providing software development, public relations, digital marketing, advertising, event production, product and content management, and creative services. We started as a startup, so we know how to build businesses from the ground up. We help products reach their market potential by delivering data-driven business strategies, brand incubation and integrated marketing campaigns. Current brands being represented by Reflex Media include SeekingArrangement, WhatsYourPrice, and MissTravel.Our business is always growing and services are ever expanding, and we’re always looking for talented and driven people to join our team.

    http://www.reflexmedia.com
    Laman Web
    2015
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    90
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

