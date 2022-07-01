Direktori Syarikat
Qventus
Gaji Qventus berkisar dari $148,859 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Arkitek Penyelesaian di peringkat rendah hingga $182,910 untuk Pengurus Produk di peringkat tinggi.

Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
$161K
Pengurus Produk
$183K
Jurutera Perisian
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$149K
Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Qventus ialah Pengurus Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $182,910. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Qventus ialah $168,589.

