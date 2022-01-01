Direktori Syarikat
PNC
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

PNC Gaji

Gaji PNC berkisar dari $47,760 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Perkhidmatan Pelanggan di peringkat rendah hingga $218,900 untuk Undang-undang di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas PNC. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Jurutera Perisian
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Jurutera Perisian Jaminan Kualiti (QA)

Jurutera Data

Jurutera Kebolehpercayaan Laman

Saintis Data
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Pengurus Produk
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Penganalisis Perniagaan
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Penganalisis Kewangan
Median $105K
Pengurus Projek
Median $90.5K
Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber
Median $75K
Penganalisis Data
Median $105K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
Median $116K
Jurubank Pelaburan
Median $144K
Jualan
Median $110K
Pereka Produk
Median $123K
Akauntan
$66.7K
Pembantu Pentadbiran
$70.4K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$98.5K
Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
$47.8K
Pengurus Sains Data
$186K
Sumber Manusia
$206K
Undang-undang
$219K
Perunding Pengurusan
$49.2K
Jurutera Mekanikal
$75.4K
Ejen Hartanah
$116K
Perekrut
$79.6K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$159K

Arkitek Data

Arkitek Keselamatan Awan

Pengurus Program Teknikal
$74.7K
Penyelidik UX
$64.7K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di PNC ialah Undang-undang at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $218,900. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di PNC ialah $102,856.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk PNC

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Merrill Lynch
  • Raymond James
  • Ameriprise Financial
  • AIG
  • Truist
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pnc/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.